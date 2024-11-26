Outcomes4Me Inc.: Outcomes4Me and Labcorp Study Reveals Digital Education Can Increase HER2-low Awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

Research to be presented in a joint poster session with Labcorp at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

BOSTON and BURLINGTON, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc., the developer of the first and only end-to-end, actionable cancer platform, announced today it has been selected to present the results of a biomarker awareness study, conducted with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, at the prestigious 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on December 13, 2024. SABCS is the preeminent conference for sharing cutting-edge breast cancer research with healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient advocates worldwide.

"Following the results of the DESTINY-BREAST04 trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in 2022, HER2-low emerged as an important biomarker within metastatic breast cancer (mBC)," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "We knew that many patients living with mBC would benefit from understanding their HER2-low status. We recognize the need to translate the latest clinical research into clinical practice in a timely manner, however, studies have demonstrated that there can be significant delays in disseminating new research findings for broad clinical use in the community. A key component in efficient translation of research into clinical practice is communication with all stakeholders, including patients."

"Our direct-to-patient approach gives patients the tools to have the right conversation with their doctor, in an effort to accelerate guideline-concordant care," Said continued. "We approached Labcorp to collaborate on this patient awareness program because we knew that we could help save lives by doing so."

Utilizing Outcomes4Me's direct-to-patient digital platform, Outcomes4Me and Labcorp developed an educational campaign comprised of a doctor-patient discussion guide, a live and archived webinar, and patient-friendly information and content about HER2-testing and HER2-low breast cancer.

"Labcorp is committed to ensuring that patients have access to the right tests and treatments, and self-advocacy is a key component of that," said Dr. Rebecca Previs, Director of Medical Affairs at Labcorp Oncology. "Our collaboration with Outcomes4Me was a great opportunity to connect directly with patients to empower them with the information they needed to proactively broach HER2 testing with their providers."

A pre-campaign survey found that 41.9% of patients with a known HER2 status were not at all aware or not very aware of the HER2-low classification. More than half of patients (51.3%) who were classified as HER2-negative following their most recent testing did not recall their oncologist discussing HER2-low as a possibility with them. Recent advances in testing and scoring breast cancer have indicated that many patients previously identified as HER2-negative may meet criteria for HER2-low status. After engaging with education in the Outcomes4Me app, 60.9% of patients with unknown HER2 status felt very or somewhat likely to talk to their oncologist about testing for HER2-low.

The results of this study affirm that patient-centric biomarker education about HER2-low both increases biomarker awareness and drives the willingness of patients to initiate a conversation around biomarker testing and HER2 status with their provider. The study highlights the benefits of collaboration between diagnostic companies and digital health platforms that directly engage patients, ultimately improving testing rates and patient outcomes. The complete poster will be on display on Friday, December 13, 2024 from 12:00-2:00pm. Outcomes4Me is also exhibiting at SABCS and will be located at Booth #1250.

About Outcomes4Me

Named a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Through its patented technology, the company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing personalized, real-time, evidence-based information and resources to cancer patients to address their clinical and emotional needs, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA, and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

