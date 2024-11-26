Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
Softmoshi Launches the World's First Miniature Portable Ultrasonic Massager, Redefining Wellness Technology

Finanznachrichten News

Softmoshi, an innovative leader in wellness technology, proudly announces the launch of the Softmoshi S1 Ultrasonic Massager, the world's first miniature portable ultrasonic massager. This groundbreaking device combines cutting-edge ultrasonic technology with a sleek, lightweight design, offering users an entirely new way to experience relaxation and recovery-anytime, anywhere.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Softmoshi, an innovative leader in wellness technology, proudly announces the launch of the Softmoshi S1 Ultrasonic Massager, the world's first miniature portable ultrasonic massager. This groundbreaking device combines cutting-edge ultrasonic technology with a sleek, lightweight design, offering users an entirely new way to experience relaxation and recovery-anytime, anywhere.

A Technological Breakthrough

Unlike anything currently available on the market, Softmoshi S1 leverages advanced ultrasonic technology, traditionally reserved for large, immobile devices, and delivers it in a pocket-sized form factor. Its dual-mode functionality allows users to choose between Sliding Mode for high-power, dynamic care or Fixed Mode for sustained, gentle comfort. Softmoshi's innovative design seamlessly adapts to any body contour, ensuring maximum effectiveness and ease of use.

"Our mission has always been to democratize wellness technology by making it accessible, portable, and effective," said Dr.Yan, CEO at Softmoshi. "The Softmoshi S1 isn't just a massager-it's a testament to what's possible when innovation meets practicality."

Unparalleled Features and Benefits

  • Compact and Lightweight: Weighing just 250g, the S1 is perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

  • Customizable Dual Modes: Tailor your experience with Sliding Mode for active recovery or Fixed Mode for long-lasting relaxation.

  • Long-Lasting Battery: A single charge powers up to 15 sessions, with a convenient 1.5-hour recharge time.

  • Trusted Ultrasonic Technology: Backed by years of R&D, the S1 employs proven ultrasonic methods for safe and effective use.

Changing the Landscape of Portable Wellness

As the first product of its kind, the Softmoshi S1 represents a significant leap in wellness technology. Its innovative application of ultrasonic waves not only enhances comfort and relaxation but also sets a new standard for portable wellness devices.

Softmoshi is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, offering early adopters an opportunity to experience the future of relaxation technology at an exclusive launch price.

About Softmoshi

Founded in 2018, Softmoshi is dedicated to transforming wellness through innovative technology. With a focus on portability, usability, and scientific rigor, Softmoshi creates products that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles, enhancing everyday comfort and care.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Fanlin Zeng
Marketing Director
hi@softmoshiultrasonic.com
+86 13163780917

Contact Information

Fanlin Zeng
Marketing Director
hi@softmoshiultrasonic.com
+86 13163780917

.

Source: Softmoshi

