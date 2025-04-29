Conprofe's Global Launch of Pioneering "Dual Ultrasonic-Green" Machining Solution at CIMT Beijing

BEIJING, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CIMT 2025, the world's premier machine tool exhibition, Conprofe showcased 12 state-of-the-art Ultrasonic-Green CNC Machine Tool Models in its 800sqm booth W2-B001, attracting significant attention in the high-end manufacturing industry.

As Innovator and Manufacturer of High-End Ultrasonic-Green CNC Machine Tools, Conprofe has been providing efficient, high-quality and eco-friendly machining solutions for hard-brittle materials, composites and hard-to-cut metals. With over 500,000 ultrasonic systems sold globally, Conprofe holds an industry-leading position in ultrasonic-assisted machining technology and applications.

Conprofe unveiled the global launch of its new breakthrough - the Dual Ultrasonic-Green 5-Axis Gantry Machining Center MBR6030-5AXIS.

"This gantry machine is designed to tackle industry bottlenecks of machining various composites in the aviation industry," said the Conprofe's R&D Director. "It is equipped with dual-ultrasonic machining systems and dual-green cooling systems. While the industry is struggling to use two milling heads or two spindles to switch between composite cutting and milling, our MBR6030-5AXIS realizes automatic tool changing with only one single spindle, which leads to significant cost saving, process streamlining, efficiency and yield improvement." Furthermore, it offers supercritical CO2 cryogenic cooling and cryogenic air blasting options, boosting productivity in a sustainable way.

Another flagship exhibit was the Ultrasonic Engraving and Milling Center UEM-600, the winner of the SEMICON Innovation Award. It features a 50,000rpm ultrasonic spindle and excels in machining semiconductor hard-brittle materials like quartz glass, silicon carbide, and silicon nitride. It achieves ultra-deep micro-hole drilling (D0.45mm, depth-diameter ratio of 55:1) in single-crystal silicon curved electrodes, surpassing EDM, laser, and conventional CNC in efficiency and quality, driving strong demand from global semiconductor clients.

Conprofe's Ultrasonic-Green Machining Solutions revolutionize CNC technology, delivering a generational leap in ultrasonic machining. With globally patented ultrasonic spindles and an intelligent CNC system featuring amplitude closed-loop and adaptive control, they ensure exceptional accuracy and stability. These solutions offer efficient, eco-friendly options for machining challenging materials.

During CIMT 2025, Conprofe signed strategic cooperation agreements and sales contracts with regional agents from Taiwan region and Malaysia, and fostered cooperation with agents from France, Italy, Turkey, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, marking a significant step in accelerating the company's global expansion.

