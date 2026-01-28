Nikki Palfrey brings 25 years leadership experience in MedTech, leading companies through growth, transformation, and global expansion

Nami recently completed a £1.9m investment led by existing investors Eos Advisory with participation from Maven Capital Partners and Scottish Enterprise

Appointment and investment will drive the next chapter of Nami as it moves towards commercialisation

Ultrasonic surgery specialist Nami Surgical has appointed Nikki Palfrey as CEO while completing its latest investment round. The company is targeting the global robotic-assisted surgery market with its pioneering ultrasonic technology, with the funding supporting the company's transition from advanced development to commercialisation.

Nami develops high-performance miniaturised ultrasonic scalpels; its platform has been engineered for integration into articulated, wristed surgical robotic instruments, addressing growing demand for compatibility with next-generation robotic systems. The robotic-assisted surgery market is forecast to reach over $25 billion by 2030.

Nikki Palfrey, who has been a Non-executive Director at Nami since 2023, brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the MedTech sector, leading businesses such as Summit Medical and BOWA Medical UK through growth, transformation, and global expansion. As CEO, Palfrey will lead Nami's commercial strategy and partner engagement as the company progresses towards market entry. Co-founder Nico Fenu moves to the COO role at Nami, the University of Glasgow spinout he founded alongside CTO Rebecca Cleary in 2021.

Nikki Palfrey, Nami Surgical CEO, said: "Nami is exceptionally well positioned to become a leading force in the robotic-assisted surgery market. Building on the strong foundations established by Nico, Rebecca, and the entire team, I am excited to lead the company as we enter an exciting new chapter focused on innovation, scale, and long-term value creation."

Nico Fenu, Co-founder and COO of Nami Surgical, said: "As founders, Rebecca and I are incredibly proud of how far Nami has come. We are excited about the opportunities ahead in a rapidly growing global market and remain deeply committed to our mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Nami recently completed its latest investment, a £1.9 million round led by Eos Advisory with participation from the Investment Fund for Scotland managed by Maven Capital Partners (and delivered by the British Business Bank), and Scottish Enterprise.

Current US-based adviser David O'Reilly has been formally appointed as Eos Advisory's Investor Director and joins Nami's board, which is chaired by Albert Nicholl. O'Reilly brings deep experience in scaling high-growth technology businesses and strengthens the company's strategic and governance capabilities as Nami moves towards commercial execution.

David O'Reilly said: "Nami's miniaturised ultrasonic platform is exactly the kind of enabling breakthrough that can reshape the competitive landscape in robotic surgery and notably marks a gap in the portfolios of the major medical robotic companies in the space."

