Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has been selected as a Top Innovator in the Digital category of the CLEPA Innovation Awards. The award recognizes Murata's UltraSonic Clearing Device (USCD) technology, which is currently in development to augment the effectiveness of cameras and sensors used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications, regardless of weather conditions.

While current camera and sensor technologies often rely on ideal operating conditions, their performance can be negatively impacted by rain, fog, dust, ice, and snow. Murata's USCD technology is addressing this challenge by using ultrasonic vibrations to disperse water and remove debris from the camera lens and sensor, maintaining visibility. The ultrasonic vibrations also heat the outer lens, clearing any condensation caused by fog and preventing frost or ice from forming during wintery conditions.

Unlike spray-based solutions that require a frequent replenishing or energy intensive heaters and air blowers, Murata's USCD technology aims to offer a more efficient and integrated solution. It's designed to eliminate the need for auxiliary components like water tanks and complex wiring, which could simplify vehicle architecture and contribute to weight savings, potentially leading to a longer driving range for electric vehicles (EVs).

This recognition from CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, highlights the technological excellence of Murata's UltraSonic Clearing Device, even as it remains in the development phase. Their Innovation Award celebrates the innovation and potential of this technology to significantly improve vehicle safety and reliability in the future.

Please note, the UltraSonic Clearing Device is under development, and product specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

