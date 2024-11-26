ORLANDO, FL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it will officially be transitioning into an Operational Holding Company with wholly-owned subsidiaries under the name "LASE Holdings." LASE Holdings will be based out of a corporate office in Lake Mary, Florida.

In connection with the recent acquisition of Control Micro Systems, Inc. by LPC, the company is starting to undergo a reorganization into targeted market divisions. This move supports LPC's broad diversification strategy, expanding into traditional markets and targeting high-growth sectors to unlock greater opportunities and enhance resilience. The projected subsidiaries under LASE Holdings are Laser Photonics, CMS Laser, Control Micro Systems, LP Semiconductor, 3D AXS and LP Media Group. Markets of focus are: eco-friendly laser cleaning, industrial material processing, medical & pharmaceutical systems, semiconductor and flat-panel display processing systems, additive manufacturing, full-service marketing agency and government and defense laser systems.

"Laser Photonics Corporation will be elevated to a holding company without any effect on existing shareholders," said John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of LASE Holdings. "We have started with the initial phases of the transition and are expecting that it will be completed during the first quarter of 2025, and we look forward to continue adding innovative solutions to our product offering as we work toward creating an operation that offers the largest selection of laser systems in North America."

The planned reorganization is poised to contribute to growing shareholder value as it is expected to strengthen LPC's financial performance and foster greater resilience in evolving markets. Leveraging extensive expertise in bringing innovative laser technology from concept to revenue-generating industrial products, LASE Holdings is ready to drive long-term value by improving profitability, expanding market share, and elevating the company's reputation in key sectors.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Contacts

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

laser@haydenir.com