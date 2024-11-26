MobiCard: PTOP Granted a Provisional Patent on Groundbreaking New Crypto-Marketing

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP) is thrilled to announce the granting of a U.S. Provisional Patent (Application No. 63/699,009) for its groundbreaking technology, titled "A Cryptocurrency-Based Platform for Connecting Companies and Social Media Users for Targeted Marketing Campaigns." This provisional patent represents a major step forward in PTOP's journey as a pioneer in the cryptocurrency and digital marketing space and strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio.

The new cryptocurrency based targeted marketing campaign will work by allowing any user to market companies and be compensated via cryptocurrency. Very similar to the way Uber allows anyone with a vehicle to transport people and make money. The idea would be that companies would deposit funds into the smart contract to market their company via various social media platforms. These platforms will allow the company to set marketing thresholds and as these thresholds are met by users marketing the said company the smart contract would automatically fund their crypto wallet. The smart contract is very robust and takes a lot of other factors into consideration, but the idea is to allow anyone to make a living by connecting companies with online marketers with a hands-free approach to funding. In a sense this is a grass roots style of marketing that will spread like wildfire. This use case will be integrated into the Mobicard app and utilized with our token. This game-changing use case for our token should also provide great value, given that we have provided a channel for companies to purchase and deposit tokens to utilize them in their marketing strategies. With companies purchasing and marketers cashing out, this creates a economically balanced token that will grow substantially.

The addition of this patent to PTOP's intellectual property is a significant asset on the company's balance sheet, positioned in the plus category under intangible assets. By securing this provisional patent, PTOP is building a foundation to leverage advanced blockchain technology in the expanding cryptocurrency industry-a field that is projected to experience considerable growth under the potential policies of a new Trump administration.

Owning intellectual property of this nature provides PTOP with a unique advantage in the crypto and targeted marketing sectors. With the potential for favorable cryptocurrency regulations, a future Trump administration could help drive mainstream adoption and create new opportunities for platforms like PTOP's to flourish. PTOP anticipates that these proposed policies-aimed at reducing regulatory hurdles and promoting innovation in cryptocurrency-could significantly increase interest in the cryptocurrency market, potentially driving PTOP's stock price higher.

Following this provisional patent, PTOP is preparing to launch the MOBICOIN Rewards Token, an innovative feature that will allow users to earn and redeem cryptocurrency tokens through targeted marketing campaigns. The launch of MOBICOIN after the patent grant positions PTOP to tap into the powerful demand for cryptocurrency-based loyalty programs. The last time PTOP introduced a MOBICOIN as a reward token, it propelled the stock price up 993.75% in a single day on November 28, 2017, showing the immense potential that targeted and strategic product launches can have on investor sentiment.

"I have spoken to our Senior Architect Jay Wallace who is a genius at what he does and he knows that we plan to Launch Mobicard 1.7 with the MOBICOIN fully implemented shortly after the New President is sworn into office. I think this is a great time to reintroduce the world to MOBICOIN regardless of how I, or anyone feels about politics we can't deny the Crypto markets exceptional increase in anticipation to major regulatory transformations. I made it very clear to our Tech Team leader that this is a must to launch Mobicard 1.7. Our new version of our flagship digital business card product shortly after the new President is sworn in, and he agreed 100%. I think that the last time we saw our stock price go from $0.0005 to a high of $0.06 per share it all started with the launch of MOBICOIN and it is my belief that combined with a much newer, and superior version of our app, combined with the reward token MOBICOIN incorporated into the app, we have the potential to hit all new highs breaking old records," declared Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO.

The MOBICOIN Rewards Token program is set to benefit from PTOP's provisional patent by enhancing security, ease of use, and value for participating brands and users. This launch reflects PTOP's commitment to leading the cryptocurrency-based marketing space by combining innovation with strategic intellectual property assets.

"We needed a boost to keep us ahead of the technology curve and revitalize interest in Mobicard. Not only did we need a way to drive users our way, but we also needed to drive business and new shareholders. I have been working in the crypto space creating smart contracts and working with some of the top crypto developers in the world and felt that with the ability that crypto has to streamline economics with functionality, we had to find a way to bring our application to web 3.0. I started thinking about creative ways to bring big business together and increase marketing for not only the business but the ecosystem itself. So I decided to create a digital marketing commerce for everyone to benefit from each other. Everyone wins in this system, the companies participating get the marketing they are looking for and the users get compensated for marketing said company. All without putting a name to the face, the smart contracts receive deposited tokens to market and are made payable to the wallet that marketed said company. Everything done by wallet address and the smart contract will track all transactions and marketing thresholds which will be visible by each wallet address," explained Mobicard tech team leader, Nicholas Santana.

"Look the Mobicard Reward system is simple. We had something like it previously implemented back in 2017. If a MOBICARD user shares his MOBICARD 50 times in one week then he will be rewarded with 50 MOBICOIN's. If a MOBICARD user attends a conference and shares his digital business card MOBICARD with 100 people he will be granted 100 MOBICOIN's. Its that simple. It pushes people to use the app MORE, and for every new person that a MOBICARD shares their card with, its another potential new user for MOBICARD. It essentially is an advertising campaign but in an interesting way for people to actually get paid by being allowed to sell their MOBICOIN in a secondary market after earning them real world cash. The new provisional patented MOBICARD marketing system I figured would function similarly, except instead of sharing your own card you would be sharing someone else's or a companies card, earning them business and getting paid in MOBICOIN's for your marketing. Since I had brainstormed the 3rd party share feature on our MOBICARD, this was kind of a next step to allow for other people to have an incentive to market your MOBICARD for you. With the release of MOBICOIN coming soon I expet a gigantic new interest from a cross over from the Crypto world to start paying attention to PTOP's stock. This patent will ensure we are the only business card app where you can get paid to market someone else's MOBICARD for them. Keeping us 3 steps ahead of our competition," concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP) is a pioneering company in the digital business card and cryptocurrency spaces, dedicated to developing innovative technology solutions for targeted marketing, brand loyalty, and social media engagement. With its MOBICARD® and now MOBICOIN offerings, PTOP continues to drive value for shareholders and redefine connections between companies and consumers in the digital age.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Peer to Peer Network Inc.

Investor Relations

info@ptopnetwork.com







Source: MobiCard