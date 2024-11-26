WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Public Health announced that the avian flu virus was detected in the retail sample of raw milk from a California-based dairy farm.The impacted sample, which came from Fresno-based Raw Farm, was detected by officials from the Santa Clara County public health office. Later, the results were confirmed in the state's food safety lab.The health officials urged people to avoid drinking a batch of whole raw milk from the farm, which is located in California's Central Valley.Mark McAfee, owner of Raw Farm, told the Los Angeles Times that this is the first time any of his company's products have been tested positive for the bird flu virus.Meanwhile, the company issued a voluntary recall on the affected batch of milk, following the state's request. Notably, no human illnesses have been reported.The California Department of Agriculture commenced bulk raw milk sample testing every week since the virus first started infecting the state's dairy cattle.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX