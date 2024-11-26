Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 novembre/November 2024) - The common shares of Onco-Innovations Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Onco-Innovations Limited is a Canadian biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing treatments for various types of cancer. The company holds an exclusive license for the PNKP Inhibitor Technology and an exclusive sublicense for the Drug Delivery Technology. Together, these technologies have shown the potential to significantly enhance treatment outcomes, particularly for colorectal cancer.

Les actions ordinaires d'Onco-Innovations Limited ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Onco-Innovations Limited est une société canadienne de biotechnologie dédiée au développement et à la commercialisation de traitements pour divers types de cancer. La société détient une licence exclusive pour la technologie des inhibiteurs du PNKP et une sous-licence exclusive pour la technologie d'administration de médicaments. Ensemble, ces technologies ont montré le potentiel d'améliorer considérablement les résultats du traitement, en particulier pour le cancer colorectal.

Issuer/Émetteur: Onco-Innovations Limited Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ONCO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 43 675 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 615 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 68237C 10 5 ISIN: CA 68237C 10 5 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.50/0,50$ Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 26 novembre/November 2024 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 27 novembre/November 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ONCO. Please email: Listings@thecse.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)