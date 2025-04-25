Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Inka Health Signs New Analytical Work with AstraZeneca Canada to Advance Real-World Evidence in Regulatory Science

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health"), signed a new analytical work contract[1] with AstraZeneca Canada ("AstraZeneca") on March 20, 2025 to support the next phase of real-world evidence (RWE) research and scientific dissemination. The Company perceives this renewed engagement as a meaningful signal of confidence in Inka Health's capacity to support drug evaluation, submission strategies, and evidence planning within Canada's regulatory framework.

As part of the new scope of work commissioned by AstraZeneca, Inka Health will lead the development of a peer-reviewed scientific manuscript exploring the evolving role of international RWE in submissions to Canada's Drug Agency (CDA). This project will involve expanded analysis and synthesis of insights to inform how data generated outside Canada is leveraged within the Canadian regulatory environment-a growing area of interest in oncology and broader pharmaceutical development.

"This next phase of work for AstraZeneca gives us a valuable opportunity to examine how international real-world data is being operationalized in regulatory submissions, not just conceptually, but in real-world application. It builds directly on the analytical foundation we've developed through our previous work, and allows us to explore how evidence generated outside of Canada can be responsibly and effectively translated into local regulatory and health technology assessment processes," stated Paul Arora, CEO of Inka Health.

This expanded engagement builds on previously completed analytical work delivered under the AZ Services Agreement, deepening a strategic collaboration that has demonstrated Inka Health's leadership in causal analytics and evidence translation in regulatory and market access contexts. The prior phase of the analytical work focused on methodologies to address bias and generalizability challenges in non-local RWE and included a comprehensive review of RWE use in Canadian regulatory submissions[2]. Findings from this earlier work were accepted for presentation at ISPOR 2025 (from May 11-15, 2025), the leading global conference for health economics and outcomes research (See Company press release April 3, 2025).

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

[1] Inka Health entered into the new analytical work contract with AstraZeneca Canada on March 20, 2025, for a prescribed fee. The services under this engagement are scheduled for completion by October 31, 2025.

[2] ISPOR. (2025). A Comprehensive Review of Real-World Evidence (RWE) Use in Submissions to Canada's Drug Agency (CDA). ISPOR 2025 Presentations Database. SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

