WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $46 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.347 billion from $3.200 billion last year.Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $46 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.347 Bln vs. $3.200 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $2.05