BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - X Financial (XYF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB375.84 million, or RMB7.74 per share. This compares with RMB347.19 million, or RMB7.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, X Financial reported adjusted earnings of RMB433.63 million or RMB8.88 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to RMB1.582 billion from RMB1.396 billion last year.X Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB375.84 Mln. vs. RMB347.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB7.74 vs. RMB7.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB1.582 Bln vs. RMB1.396 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX