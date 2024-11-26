WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess', Inc. (GES):Earnings: -$23.40 million in Q3 vs. $55.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q3 vs. $0.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.67 million or $0.34 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $738.52 million in Q3 vs. $651.17 million in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.00Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX