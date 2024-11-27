Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 02:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers: Manchester United Star Haaland's Mercedes Up for Auction

Finanznachrichten News

An exclusive opportunity has arrived for Manchester United and football fans worldwide. Lloyds Auctions is thrilled to offer the luxury Mercedes-Benz GLS 63 AMG previously owned by none other than Erling Haaland, one of the most talked-about football stars on the planet.

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for his dominance as a striker, Haaland has taken the football world by storm, smashing records and cementing his place as one of the greatest players of his generation. Now, fans and collectors have the chance to own a car tied to this footballing phenomenon.

"This isn't just a luxury vehicle; it's a link to one of the most prolific goal-scorers in football history," said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

"It's a collector's dream to own a piece of memorabilia associated with a player who has already achieved legendary status," continued Mr. Hames.

The GLS 63 AMG, previously owned by Haaland, combines raw power and elegance, much like the striker's presence on the pitch. With official documentation confirming its famous first owner, this is more than just a car - it's an iconic part of Haaland's story.

Historically, vehicles linked to global superstars have fetched astonishing prices at auction, and this Mercedes-Benz is expected to generate significant excitement among bidders.

"This car represents the excellence and impact of one of football's brightest stars. It's not just about luxury or performance - it's about owning a piece of Haaland's legacy," added Mr. Hames.

The auction closes on Thursday 28th November from 7pm, offering fans and collectors a unique chance to secure a vehicle that intertwines luxury, performance, and the history of one of football's most extraordinary players.

You can view the car here.

For more information visit www.lloydsauctions.com.au


