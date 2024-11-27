WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter fiscal year 2025, ended October 31, 2024 was $16.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to income of $26.7 million or $0.11 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.93, compared to $0.82 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.Total revenue was $1.01 billion, a 29% increase, compared to $786.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $962.7 million, a 31% increase, compared to $733.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company expects non-GAAP net income attributable to the company to be in the range of $210.9 - $215.8 million or $0.84 - $0.86 per share and total revenue of $1.029 billion - $1.035 billion.For fiscal year 2025, the company now projects non-GAAP net income attributable to the company to be in the range of $937.5 million - $942.6 million or $3.74 - $3.76 per share and total revenue of $3.924 billion - $3.931 billion. Previously, the company expected annual non-GAAP net income attributable to the company to be in the range of $908.8 million - $918.0 million or $3.61 - $3.65 per share and total revenue of $3.890 billion - $3.902 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX