



HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Swire Coca-Cola, a leading beverage company operating in Greater China and Southeast Asia, has successfully implemented SAP S/4HANA to optimize its Hong Kong operations, signifying a milestone in the company's digital transformation journey.With a wide-reaching operation, Swire Coca-Cola produces, bottles, and distributes an impressive portfolio of 60 beverage brands, serving a franchise population of over 956 million customers. To stay ahead in the competitive market and address operational challenges in Hong Kong, the company has implemented SAP S/4HANA with the support of SAP Customer Services & Delivery.The solution enabled the company to harmonize its complex operations with flexibility, speed and insights required to tackle both present-day challenges and capture future opportunities in Hong Kong. By optimizing its multifaceted operations, including manufacturing, sourcing, financing, customer ordering, discount offering calculation, warehousing and delivery, Swire Coca-Cola can continuously support delivery across Hong Kong and leverage 360-degree real-time visibility of the automated pricing and offerings.Matthew C.M. Wong, General Manager, Digital & IT - South East Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan, Swire Coca-Cola Limited, said, "At Swire Coca-Cola, we strive for collective success by consistently supporting our employees, partners, community and the planet. Having the right partner to deliver exceptional results is imperative as they strive to understand our unique needs, provide innovative solutions, and consistently exceed our expectations. We found these impressive qualities with the SAP Customer Services & Delivery Greater China team who seamlessly integrated its solutions into our organization's system to deliver only the best to both our internal and external stakeholders."Yee-Ching Wang, Head of Customer Services & Delivery, SAP Greater China, said, "We are delighted to take the lead to transition Swire Coca-Cola's ERP to SAP S/4HANA. SAP S/4HANA is the ideal platform to support such a complex and vast operation while minimizing disruption, maximizing efficiency and providing cross-functional visibility to better serve Swire Coca-Cola's customer base and seize new opportunities in Hong Kong."She also added, "SAP Customer Services & Delivery' mission is to support our customers in their transformation journeys through the adoption of SAP solutions and innovations and to help address the challenges across multiple business units, processes and technical architectures by providing key outcome for their strategies, thereby maximizing their business values."The complexity of Swire Coca-Cola's implementation necessitated various end-to-end operations to run concurrently and incessantly. Starting with multiple in-depth discussions, the Customer Services & Delivery team laid out the foundation of the road ahead and identified a host of deployment milestones. To ensure a successful implementation, the team stationed on-site consultants at Swire Coca-Cola's premises to refine and roll out several hundreds of system enhancements.Esmond Tong, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong and Macau, "Companies seeking to improve operations and efficiency should leverage SAP S/4HANA to accelerate their business transformation. With SAP S/4HANA's comprehensive capabilities and scalability, companies can adjust the scope and pace of their transformation to align with business strategies and adapt to fast changing market conditions. We look forward to helping more companies adopt SAP's latest innovations and unlock new business potential."About SAPAsa global leader in enterprise applications and Business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP)stands at thenexusof business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAPto bring out their best by uniting business-criticaloperations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com/hk.