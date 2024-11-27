MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are the major reports due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release consumer sentiment survey results.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes retail sales data for October. Sales had increased 4.1 percent in September.At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland.At 4.30 am ET, the market research group GfK releases Germany's consumer confidence survey data. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is expected to fall to -18.8 in December from -18.3 in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX