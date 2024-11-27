Anzeige
WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
22.11.24
19:04 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,017
-12,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1190,13709:03
0,1230,13508:38
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 08:14 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Results for Three & Six Months Ended 30 Sept 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the three and six month periods ended 30 September 2024.

Highlights:

Financials

  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$7.95 million and no debt as at 30 September 2024.

  • The Company had total assets of US$28.74 million, total liabilities of US$1.44 million and total equity of US$27.3 million as at 30 September 2024.

  • Following completion of the farm down of Block 3B/4B offshore the Republic of South Africa, as announced on 28 August 2024, Eco has received the first payment of US$8.3 million from the JV partners as part of the milestone payments agreed in the 3B/4B Transaction. An additional $11.5 million is expected to be received by the Company during 2025 when the next milestones are reached.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 1

  • On 5 June 2024, Eco announced the acquisition of Block 1 Offshore South Africa Orange Basin. Through its 100% owned subsidiary Azinam South Africa Limited ("Azinam South Africa"), the Company will farm-in and acquire a 75% Working Interest ("WI") from Tosaco Energy (Proprietary) Limited ("Tosaco") and will become Operator of a new Exploration Right (the "Block 1Acquisition").

Block 3B/4B

  • On 29 July 2024, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell a 1% interest in Block 3B/4B South Africa in exchange for cancellation of all of Africa Oil's shares and warrants in Eco (worth C$11.5 million). Upon Completion, Eco, which currently holds a 6.25% interest in Block 3B/4B, will hold a fully carried 5.25% interest in Block 3B/4B Offshore South Africa. Accordingly, the number of shares of the company will be reduced from 370,173,680 to only 315,231,936 shares.

  • On 28 August 2024, the Company announced the completion of a farm down of the previously announced 13.75% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B offshore the Republic of South Africa and the Transfer of Operatorship of the Block after receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals (Section 11) from the government of South Africa.

Block 2B

  • The Company is relinquishing its 50% WI Operated offshore Block 2B in South Africa where it drilled its 2022 Gazania-1 well offsetting the AJ-1 oil discovery. The Company has completed all necessary documentation, and environmental audits, and has informed the Petroleum Agency of South Africa ("PASA"), being the regulator for the Government of South Africa. Eco's board considers Block 2B a non-core asset in the portfolio given the Company's interests in Namibia, Block 3B/4B and Block 1 in SA and the 2 blocks in Guyana. Following acceptance by the PASA of this relinquishment, the Company will have no further liability in respect of Block 2B.

Namibia

  • The previously announced multi-block farm out process for all or part of Eco's four offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"): 97, 98, 99, and 100 has continued. Eco holds Operatorship and an 85% WI in each PEL representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

  • Eco Atlantic is witnessing considerable interest in its licenses in Namibia and is currently assessing options to progress its exploration work programmes including a potential farm-out. Eco looks forward to providing more updates on the progress of this process in due course.

Guyana

  • Eco has continued to engage in discussions with industry players regarding the farm out initiative for the offshore Orinduik Block. Guyana continues to be an exciting jurisdiction for hydrocarbon exploration and production and Eco is pleased to have exposure to this ever-growing frontier.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"We are pleased with the continued operational and financial progress achieved in recent months. Following completion of the farm-down of Block 3B/4B, we received a payment of US$8.3 million from our JV partners, with the potential for Eco to receive a further US$11.5 million in 2025, subject to certain milestones being achieved on Block 3B/4B. This demonstrated our commitment to unlocking value from our South African portfolio while maintaining exposure to the highly prospective Orange Basin.

"Eco also increased its exposure to South Africa's Orange Basin growing offshore energy acreage through the acquisition of a75% working interest in Block 1, while taking the strategic decision to relinquish Block 2B. Both of these developments further indicate Eco's ability to take strategically prudent decisions to maximise the Company's exposure to exciting jurisdictions.

"With active farm-out discussions ongoing in Namibia and Guyana, we are well-positioned to capitalise on high levels of interest from potential partners in these exciting exploration regions. We remain committed to delivering value for our shareholders and look forward to sharing further updates in the months ahead."

The Company's unaudited financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended 30 September 2024 are available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

September 30,

March 31,

2024

2024

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,946,212

2,967,005

Short-term investments

75,000

13,107

Government receivable

21,938

26,970

Amounts owing by license partners

-

49,578

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,276

38,539

Total Current Assets

8,044,426

3,095,199

Non- Current Assets

Petroleum and natural gas licenses

20,695,406

28,168,439

Total Non-Current Assets

20,695,406

28,168,439

Total Assets

28,739,832

31,263,638

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

970,881

1,163,546

Advances from and amounts owing to license partners

466,376

81,952

Total Current Liabilities

1,437,257

1,245,498

Total Liabilities

1,437,257

1,245,498

Equity

Share capital

122,088,498

122,088,498

Restricted Share Units reserve

920,653

920,653

Warrants

14,778,272

14,778,272

Stock options

2,900,501

2,900,501

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,524,581)

(1,568,469)

Accumulated deficit

(111,860,768)

(109,101,315)

Total Equity

27,302,575

30,018,140

Total Liabilities and Equity

28,739,832

31,263,638

Income Statement

Three months ended

Six months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

Interest income

4,300

21

7,511

1,686

4,300

21

7,511

1,686

Operating expenses:

Compensation costs

271,845

236,556

471,312

420,998

Professional fees

214,519

202,557

356,488

298,560

Operating costs, net

1,005,555

411,201

1,547,241

761,381

General and administrative costs

156,588

160,569

314,613

273,042

Share-based compensation

-

(15,817)

-

95,695

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(11,813)

139,795

77,310

99,745

Total operating expenses

1,636,694

1,134,861

2,766,964

1,949,421

Operating loss

(1,632,394)

(1,134,840)

(2,759,453)

(1,947,735)

Other Non-Operating Charges and Write-downs

Gain on settlement of liability

-

(200,640)

-

(200,640)

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

-

-

261,720

Share of losses of associate

-

(166,223)

-

(332,447)

Tax recovery

-

536,694

-

536,694

Net loss for the period

(1,632,394)

(965,009)

(2,759,453)

(1,682,408)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

75,627

9,901

43,888

(285,775)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(1,556,767)

(955,108)

(2,715,565)

(1,968,183)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

(0.004)

(0.004)

(0.007)

(0.006)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

370,173,680

369,421,234

370,173,680

368,390,620

Cash Flow Statement

Six months ended

September 30,

2024

2023

Cash flow from operating activities

Net loss from continuing operations

(2,759,453)

(1,682,408)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

-

95,695

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

(261,720)

Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity

-

332,447

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Government receivable

5,032

(8,056)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(192,665)

(2,805,578)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

37,263

1,365,309

Advance from and amounts owing to license partners

41,715

489,800

Cash flow from operating activities

(2,868,108)

(2,474,511)

Cash flow from investing activities

Short-term investments

(61,893)

-

Acquisition of interest in property

(150,000)

-

Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farm-out

8,015,320

2,500,000

Cash flow from investing activities

7,803,427

2,500,000

Cash flow from financing activities

-

-

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,935,319

25,489

Foreign exchange differences

43,888

(285,775)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,967,005

4,110,734

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

7,946,212

3,850,448

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Executive Director


Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)


+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 6.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
