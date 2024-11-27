BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits declined at a slower pace in October, official data showed on Wednesday.Industrial profits posted an annual decline of 10 percent on a yearly basis in October, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. This follows a sharp 27.1 percent decrease in September.The improvement in October was partly due to the low base of comparison.In the January to October period, industrial profits decreased 4.3 percent from the same period last year. Profits were down 3.5 percent in January to September. Figures still suggest that profits remain under pressures.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX