LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) reported first half profit before tax of 554 million pounds compared to 82 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased to 266.4 pence from 34.6 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 133 million pounds from 139 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 57.4 pence compared to 59.1 pence.For the six months ended 30th September 2024, revenue declined to 5.63 billion pounds from 6.53 billion pounds, prior year. Sales excluding precious metals was 1.72 billion pounds compared to 1.97 billion pounds.The board has approved an interim dividend of 22.0 pence per share, maintained at the same level as the prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX