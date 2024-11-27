BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled -$0.560 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$0.881 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $1.324 million from $1.453 million last year.SemiLEDs Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): -$0.560 Mln. vs. -$0.881 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.08 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.324 Mln vs. $1.453 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX