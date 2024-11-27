BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - QuantaSing Group Ltd. (QSG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB80.69 million, or RMB0.50 per share. This compares with RMB66.68 million, or RMB0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.Excluding items, QuantaSing Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB87.96 million or RMB0.55 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to RMB810.40 million from RMB869.14 million last year.QuantaSing Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): RMB80.69 Mln. vs. RMB66.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB0.50 vs. RMB0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB810.40 Mln vs. RMB869.14 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX