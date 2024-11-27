Lannion, November 27, 2024 - 8:00 am

LUMIBIRD: EXPLORATORY PROJECT TO SELL THE MEDICAL DIVISION

Following market rumours, Lumibird (FR0000038242 - LBIRD) confirms that it is currently exploring the potential sale of its medical division.

Lumibird is at a very early stage of the process and there can be no certainty as to its outcome.

The Company will communicate in due course in accordance with applicable regulations.