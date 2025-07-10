LUMIBIRD: Lumibird secures landmark contracts for OdiPro rangefinders on CV90 platforms in Sweden and Denmark

The Lumibird Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has secured two major contracts awarded by Saab AB to supply its advanced OdiPro laser rangefinders to the armed forces of Sweden and Denmark. Valued at approximately EUR 10 million, these contracts cover deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2029.

The OdiPro systems will be integrated into Saab's UTAAS fire control system on the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, significantly enhancing precision targeting capabilities for frontline units.

This latest success follows recent contracts to equip the Czech Republic and Slovakia, further consolidating OdiPro's position as a leading European standard for combat vehicle laser rangefinding. Including these new orders, more than 1,000 OdiPro units and variants are soon deployed across nine European countries, reflecting growing demand for sovereign photonics solutions.

"We are honored that Saab and its customers continue to place their trust in Lumibird," said Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden. "This new milestone reinforces our strategic partnership with Saab and underlines our expanding role within the European defense ecosystem. We also see strong potential for further orders from additional NATO countries sharing similar operational requirements."

Designed and manufactured in Gothenburg, Sweden, the OdiPro laser rangefinder leverages high class laser technology to deliver compact, eye-safe, and high-performance capabilities in the most demanding battlefield environments. Its proven reliability and adaptability makes it a reference solution for modern land platforms.

"This continued success with Saab underscores the technical maturity and operational versatility of our OdiPro rangefinder," said Marc Le Flohic, CEO of the Lumibird Group. "We are proud to deliver cutting-edge laser technology supporting NATO member states in their mission to ensure national and collective security."

Lumibird continues to invest in its production capacity in Sweden to meet rising demand and secure rapid delivery timelines, further strengthening its footprint as a trusted European supplier of advanced laser systems.

Next information: Half-year revenues, 28/07/2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, surveying and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

