Lumibird: Revenue Growth Of+ 12.4% In The 1st Quarter

Lannion, 28 April 2025 - 5.45pm

REVENUE GROWTH OF+ 12.4% IN THE 1st QUARTER

The Lumibird Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), European leader in laser technologies, recorded consolidated revenue growth of+ 12.4% (+ 11.7% at constant exchange rates and scope) to €49.4m in the 1st quarter of 2025.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Sales (€M) 2025 2024 Reported change On a like-for-like basis 1st quarter 49.4 43.9 +12.4% +11.7% of which Photonics 23.9 20.6 +15.8% +15.1% Medical 25.5 23.3 +9.4% +8.6%

Lumibird's consolidated revenues came to €49.4m at 31 March 2025, an increase of+ 12.4% on a reported basis and+ 11.7% at constant exchange rates, with no perimeter effect.

By division

Photonics division grew by+ 15.8% to €23.9m (+15.1% at constant exchange rates), still driven by the Defence/Space business, whose sales rose by+ 37.8% to €10.5m (+ 37.1% at constant exchange rates) as a result of the roll-out of multi-year contracts and the delivery of the order book.

Industrial and Scientific sales rose by+ 7.0% to €5.9m (up+ 6.2% at constant exchange rates). This figure includes sales of €0.5m from the Continuum range, acquired last October. Production of the Continuum range was transferred to Lumibird at the end of February 2025.

Medtech sales fell slightly by 2.3% to €3.9m (-3.2% at constant exchange rates), impacted by the phasing of deliveries over the year 2025.

ETS (Environment, Topography and Security) sales rose by 2.4% to €3.6m (up 1.8% at constant exchange rates), with a recovery in systems sales following the commercial reorganisation of 2024.

The Medical division grew by+ 9.4% to €25.5m (+8.6% at constant exchange rates). This growth was driven by diagnostics and buoyant dry eye sales. The breakdown of sales in Q1 was 23% for diagnostic equipment and 77% for treatment products.

By geographical area

The breakdown of revenues by geographical area is as follows:

Q1 revenues (€m) Photonics Chge

/ 2024 Medical Chge

/ 2024 EMEA 13.8 +16.2% 7.6 -6.0% Americas 4.5 +54.1% 6.6 +2.1% Asia-Pacific 2.9 -17.5% 8.1 +29.1% Rest of the world 2.7 +16.9% 3.1 +28.9% Total 23.9 +15.8% 25.5 +9.4%

Unaudited data

The Photonics Division's strong growth in Europe was driven by the momentum of the Defence/Space business. Growth in the Americas was driven in particular by the integration of the Continuum range of lasers. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were down, impacted by uncertainty over the impact of tariffs on products manufactured in the USA.

The Medical division's growth is mainly due to dynamic direct sales via its subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Poland, Scandinavia). The mixed performance in EMEA and the Americas was due to a more pronounced seasonal effect on regional distributors in the first quarter of 2025.

Outlook

Lumibird does not expect any significant impact from the increase in customs barriers. The Group manufactures its products in Europe, Australia and the USA. Only products manufactured in the USA and sold in China, and components purchased in China for manufacture in the USA, will be affected by the increase in tariffs. These products represent small volumes and are mainly solid-state lasers, for which the Group also has a range manufactured in Europe.

Under the combined effect of its main growth markets (Defence/Space and Medical) and the industrial capacity it has built up in recent years, Lumibird expects its business to continue to expand.

Next information: Annual General Meeting, 29/04/2025

Half-year revenues, 28/07/2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, surveying and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts