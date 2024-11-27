WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has carried out an airstrike targeting an Iranian-aligned militia's weapons storage facility in Syria.The strike is in response to an Iranian-aligned attack against U.S. forces in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command said in a press release.Centcom added that it conducted this strike to degrade the Iranian backed group's ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces, who are in the region with the mission of anti-terrorist operations targeting the Islamic State.'As previously stated, we will not tolerate any attacks on our personnel and coalition partners. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure their protection,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.Centcom said that the airstrike did not cause any civilian casualties.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX