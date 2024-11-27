Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

Rovsing A/S: Rovsing and Marble Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

27 November 2024
Announcement no. 374

Rovsing and Marble Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Earth Observation Services

Rovsing A/S and Marble Imaging AG are pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation agreement, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at developing joint services utilizing Earth Observation (EO) data. This partnership will focus on two key areas: Environmental and Security Applications, ensuring relevance for commercial and governmental stakeholders alike.

  • Environmental Applications: Services will monitor agriculture, marine, and coastal health, providing critical insights to support sustainable environmental management.

  • Security Applications: Solutions will include monitoring activities in the Arctic, enhancing Arctic surveillance, and improving the resilience and situational awareness of critical infrastructure.

This collaboration aligns with both Danish and German national strategies for space and defense, addressing key priorities for each country. Rovsing and Marble Imaging are committed to driving innovation in Earth Observation technologies and delivering impactful services that will benefit both nations and the broader global community.

About Marble Imaging:

Marble Imaging is a big-data EO company based in Germany, building its constellation of VHR satellites to provide daily EO analytics and insights of our planet. The data and derived EO-based analytics will be vital in supporting rapid decision-making with regard to food security, green and sustainable energy transitions, climate change, infrastructure and mobility, global security and much more. Marble already offers advanced data analysis services, including deforestation monitoring, water health assessment, and coastline monitoring.

For more information:
Alexander Epp
alex@marble-imaging.de
https://www.marble-imaging.de

About Rovsing:

Rovsing is a recognized space industry SME based in Denmark, delivering ground testing equipment and systems, software solutions & services for critical systems, and consultancy services to the commercial, military and institutional markets. Our solutions and services enable key capabilities and critical process throughout the industry.

For more information:
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson
hpt@rovsing.dk
https://rovsing.dk/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
