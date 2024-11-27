WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Lithuania have signed an agreement to cooperate on the development of the latter's civil nuclear power program.U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Lithuania's Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys signed the Intergovernmental deal.This agreement marks the first such intergovernmental framework led by the Department of Energy with a specific focus on the deployment of fourth generation small modular reactors and represents a significant element of the United States' advancement of the development of clean, safe, and reliable nuclear power for partners and allies, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a press release.The Agreement will establish a strategic partnership between the United States and Lithuania in the commercial civil nuclear sector, support Lithuania's ambitious objective to reach a net zero energy system by 2050, and reinforce Lithuania's capacity to serve as a regional energy exporter, particularly as all the Baltic states de-link from the Russian electricity grid and connects to Europe's continental grid network.The Agreement will also serve to bolster the U.S. civil nuclear industry. The Agreement envisions the exchange of experts to ensure the promotion of the highest standards of safety and security, the enhancement of physical and security for all civil nuclear facilities in Lithuania, and consultation regarding best practices related to decommissioning and fuel management and workforce development.In their bilateral meeting, U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm highlighted the U.S. nuclear industry's continued interest in providing clean, reliable, and resilient nuclear energy for Lithuania as one key component in strengthening energy security in the region.Lithuania's Minister of Energy Kreivys noted, 'Lithuania is particularly interested in the U.S experience in developing next-generation nuclear power technologies which could provide secure, safe and reliable supply of energy to meet the country's growing energy needs and achieve climate-neutrality goals. This agreement between the U.S. and Lithuania will help to make an informed decision on the development of next generation nuclear power in Lithuania.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX