WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased slightly in October after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The jobless rate dropped to 4.9 percent in October from 5.0 percent in September.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.The number of registered unemployed people declined to 765,500 in October from 769,600 in the previous month.The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 102,800 in October from 103,000 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX