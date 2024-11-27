WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has proposed a new rule to significantly expand coverage of anti-obesity medications for Americans with Medicare and Medicaid.Over the past few years, there have been major scientific advancements in the treatment of obesity, with the introduction of new life-saving drugs. These anti-obesity medications can help prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, these drugs reduce deaths and sickness from heart attack and other cardiovascular outcomes by up to 20 percent, according to the White House. But for too many Americans, these critical treatments are too expensive and out of reach. Without insurance coverage, these drugs can cost as much as $1,000 a month.Currently, Medicare and Medicaid cover the use of AOMs for certain conditions, like diabetes. Tuesday's new proposal would expand access to these innovative medications for obesity, which is widely recognized as a disease and help an estimated 3.4 million Americans with Medicare, the White House said. Medicare coverage would reduce out-of-pocket costs for these prescription drugs by as much as 95 percent for those who have enrolled in the program. Approximately 4 million adult Medicaid members would also gain new access to these medications.The proposed rule would be implemented at the same time as a comprehensive agenda to lower the costs of drugs, including the drug price negotiation program and increased market competition.Tens of millions of Americans are struggling due to obesity. An estimated 42 percent of the U.S. population has obesity, which is now widely recognized as a chronic disease, with increased risk of death and multiple related hazards such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and some cancers.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX