Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD56 | ISIN: NO0010872468 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NQ
Tradegate
27.11.24
12:29 Uhr
3,030 Euro
-0,010
-0,33 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILYX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0653,10514:39
3,0703,09514:36
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 13:55 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agilyx announces Final Investment Decision for Second Cyclyx Circularity Center

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company"), announced today that Cyclyx International, LLC. ("Cyclyx"), a post-use plastic-to-feedstock innovator and joint venture among Agilyx, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell, has reached a final investment decision for a second Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC2). Located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area, the new facility will help to create further necessary infrastructure for a plastic circular economy.

Together, Agilyx, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell are investing $135 million into Cyclyx to fund the construction and operations for CCC2, which has an expected startup in the second half of 2026. Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 300 million pounds of plastic waste feedstock per year for customers using mechanical and advanced recycling technologies. Agilyx's $67.5 million investment reflects its 50% interest in Cyclyx and is fully funded through recent equity and green bond financing transactions.

"We are thrilled to achieve this important milestone in expanding the CCC network. Combined, CCC1 and CCC2 will have the capacity to produce an estimated 600 million pounds of plastic feedstock annually. This investment helps redirect plastic waste away from landfills, integrating it into a circular economy as valuable feedstock for all plastic recyclers", said Ranjeet Bhatia, Agilyx CEO.

Cyclyx Circularity Centers are uniquely designed to accept a wide range of plastic waste streams, including materials that are not typically accepted in current industry recycling programs. Combined, CCC1 and CCC2 will have the capacity to produce an estimated 600 million pounds of plastic waste feedstock annually-another step forward to building a more circular economy for plastics.

As part of its strategy, Cyclyx continues to explore the development of additional CCCs, each placed in major hubs across the United States.

Further updates on the CCC2 project and additional center developments will be provided as progress continues.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@agilyx.com
Phone: +1 (503) 213 1860

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilyx-announces-final-investment-decision-for-second-cyclyx-circularity-center-302317472.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.