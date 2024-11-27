MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth moderated notably in the three months ended September, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 4.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, slower than the 8.0 percent increase in the second quarter.On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose 5.0 percent annually in the September quarter, but the pace of growth eased from 6.7 percent in the June quarter.Meanwhile, government expenditure grew at an accelerated pace of 10.5 percent, and gross capital formation showed an increase of 5.2 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 3.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.In nominal terms, the annual GDP growth softened to 8.0 percent from 11.5 percent in the second quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX