Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.11.24
15:44 Uhr
9,805 US-Dollar
+4,495
+84,65 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unusual Machines, Inc.: Donald Trump Jr. Joins Unusual Machines as an Advisor

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a U.S. based drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced that Donald Trump Jr., a globally recognized business leader, best-selling author, and investor in the Company, has joined the Company's advisory board.

"Don Jr. joining our board of advisors provides us unique expertise we need as we bring drone component manufacturing back to America," said Allan Evans, Unusual Machines CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to his advice and role within the Company as we continue to build our business."

"The need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts," said Don Jr. "I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the USA and am excited to take on a bigger role in the movement".

Don Jr.'s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Unusual Machines, following the recent release of our Brave F7 FPV Flight Controller. This achievement underscores the Company's commitment to onshoring U.S. drone component manufacturing. By reducing reliance on foreign-made products and strengthening domestic supply chains, Unusual Machines is helping to safeguard U.S. technological leadership in the drone industry. Don Jr.'s expertise will be invaluable in accelerating this mission as the Company continues to expand its product line.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

Contact:
CS Investor Relations
917-633-8980
investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.