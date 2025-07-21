Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines' Fat Shark Aura VTX Approved for DIU's Blue UAS Framework

Approval expands NDAA-compliant options for secure government and defense drone programs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, today announced that its Fat Shark Aura Video Transmitter (VTX) has been approved by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework.

Fat Shark Aura VTX

The VTX joins a growing list of Unusual Machines' NDAA-compliant components already listed on the Framework, including the Fat Shark Aura FPV camera, Rotor Riot Brave F7 flight controller, and Brave 55A electronic speed controller. With multiple core FPV drone components now approved, the company is positioned to support fully compliant FPV drones through both direct offerings and collaboration with trusted partners.

"This milestone reflects our continued focus on building secure, trusted components for FPV drones that align with NDAA requirements," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "As defense procurement continues to shift toward secure, cost-effective solutions, we are positioned to meet the growing demand, at scale and with trusted supply chain integrity. With this latest addition to the Blue Framework, we are proud that we can now offer complete NDAA-compliant configurations."

The Fat Shark Aura VTX is purpose-built for FPV drone flight and optimized for low-latency analog video transmission, a critical capability for tactical and performance-sensitive applications. It is a unique addition to the Blue UAS Framework, as it's an analog VTX specifically designed for FPV operations. It also contributes to the company's broader goal of diversifying the drone supply chain and reducing reliance on restricted or high-risk component sources

To complement its growing component portfolio, Unusual Machines is collaborating with trusted ecosystem partners to integrate secure control link solutions, helping to complete field-ready FPV systems for a range of defense and commercial use cases.

The Aura VTX is now available for pre-order. Customers can purchase at rotorriot.com or inquire about volume purchases by emailing purchasing@rotorriot.com.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

