Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Tom Mercier Vice President of Headsets

Appointment supports multi-building, multi-product ramp-up in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced Tom Mercier has been appointed Vice President of Headsets, effective September 1, 2025. In this newly created role, Mercier will lead the build-out of the company's headset production capabilities in a soon-to-be-leased facility that will expand its manufacturing footprint beyond the recently announced 17,000-square-foot site dedicated to motor production.

The new facility-central to Unusual Machines' strategy to expand U.S.-based production of critical drone components-will initially focus on assembling high-performance FPV goggles with new levels of interoperability across systems. This expansion builds on Fat Shark's standing as one of the most recognized and trusted names in immersive FPV flight, known for meeting the demands of competitive pilots worldwide.

Mercier brings deep technical and operational experience in developing and scaling specialty optical systems-from early prototypes through high-yield manufacturing. His leadership at Magic Leap, Google, and Broadcom demonstrates his ability to bring sophisticated hardware to market efficiently, with an emphasis on yield, quality, and operational discipline.

"Tom brings a rare combination of optical engineering expertise and hands-on experience standing up production lines for advanced hardware," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "His background in micro-displays, specialty optics, and large-scale manufacturing will be invaluable as we expand production in Orlando. This appointment directly supports our strategy to strengthen supply chain dependability, improve quality control, and bring more capability closer to home."

"Joining Unusual Machines during this pivotal phase is an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Tom Mercier. "With Fat Shark's heritage as a trusted name in FPV flight and a renewed focus on U.S.-based production, we can deliver headsets that combine the performance, reliability, and interoperability that today's pilots demand."

Initial headset production will focus on final assembly in the soon-to-be-leased Orlando facility, with plans to expand domestic capabilities and sourcing in subsequent phases.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the expectation that we will be successful leasing a new facility and expand our manufacturing footprint and build our headset production capabilities and that we will be successful in strengthening our supply chain dependability and improving our quality control to meet our mission to deliver headsets that combine the performance, reliability, and interoperability that today's pilots demand. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include the continued availability of commercial real estate near our Orlando, Florida facilities, the availability of a satisfactory labor pool, potential supply chain issues, the impact from tariffs including inflation, and the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Prospectus Supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 15, 2025 and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact

CS Investor Relations

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-tom-mercier-vice-president-of-headsets-1058868