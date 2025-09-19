Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Nathaniel Kennedy as Vice President of Marketing

Kennedy to lead multi-brand marketing strategy as Unusual Machines advances domestic production

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the appointment of Nathaniel Kennedy as Vice President of Marketing. Kennedy will report to Stacy Wright, Executive Vice President of Revenue.

With over 25 years of experience in e-commerce, consumer, enterprise, and licensing, Kennedy has led digital transformation, forged high-profile partnerships-including a NASCAR collaboration-and scaled businesses into national leaders. At Unusual Machines, he will oversee marketing for Rotor Riot, Fat Shark, and the broader portfolio, in addition to supporting enterprise and defense growth.

"The pace of the drone industry demands marketing leadership with foresight and range-especially as we grow our domestic production. Nate brings that perspective, with broad experience across consumer and enterprise markets-including defense-to help guide how we connect our strategy to customers and scale what comes next," said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines.

"What drew me to Unusual Machines is the clarity of this moment-where marketing's impact directly shapes how growth takes form. It's rare to be in an environment where strategy and execution align so closely, and I'm eager to add my perspective as we expand in key markets like defense and enterprise," said Nathaniel Kennedy, VP of Marketing at Unusual Machines.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

www.unusualmachines.com

