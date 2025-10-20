Anzeige
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021
NASDAQ
17.10.25
12,330 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
20.10.2025
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Jason Reels as Vice President of Supply Chain

Reels to strengthen operational execution and expand U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for defense and enterprise markets

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the appointment of Jason Reels as Vice President of Supply Chain. Reels will report to Chief Operating Officer Andrew Camden and lead Unusual Machines' global supply chain operations as the company expands production capacity across its U.S. facilities.

Reels will oversee inbound logistics, materials management, and fulfillment to improve speed, coordination, and throughput as the company scales motor and headset production to meet growing defense and enterprise demand.

"Operating a disciplined and efficient supply chain is the backbone of our ability to deliver," said Andrew Camden, COO of Unusual Machines. "Jason's experience leading complex logistics networks and scaling production across multiple regions will strengthen our execution as we continue expanding domestic manufacturing."

Reels brings more than 15 years of experience across the automotive, manufacturing, and technology sectors, building multi-site supply chains in North America, Mexico, and Asia, and implementing ERP and warehouse systems aligned with NetSuite. His background supports Unusual Machines' continued emphasis on reliability, compliance, and speed within its production network.

"We're building for scale in a way that keeps control and quality front and center," said Jason Reels. "I'm focused on building the systems and teams that keep production moving at the speed our customers have come to expect from Unusual Machines."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-jason-reels-as-vice-president-of-supply-chain-1088963

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
