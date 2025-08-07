Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announces that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

Event: Unusual Machines Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Registration Link

A webcast replay will be available for three months on Unusual Machine's Investor Relations website for those who cannot join the live event.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-announce-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-provid-1057673

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
