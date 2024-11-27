BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Digital asset firm SOS Ltd. (SOS) announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors approved its plan to invest $50 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC). This initiative underscores SOS's commitment to advancing its blockchain business and solidifies the Company's long-term belief in Bitcoin's role as a store of value and a strategic asset.The purchase plan comes as Bitcoin reaches historic highs and continues to capture global investors' interest. This move highlights SOS Ltd. efforts to expand digital asset investments.According to the latest market data, Bitcoin's price has soared to around $93,000 per coin, with projections suggesting it may surpass the $100,000 milestone by year-end.SOS's investment strategy aligns closely with the positive momentum in the cryptocurrency market, including a more favorable U.S. policy environment toward digital assets and growing institutional support for Bitcoin.To maximize returns and mitigate market volatility, SOS plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies.These strategies are designed to achieve steady returns in the market environment while optimizing the Company's investment portfolio over time.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX