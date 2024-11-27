Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098
27.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva Launches Vital Medicines Program in El Salvador for Underserved Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva is pleased to announce the launch of a new program that donates vital medicines to underserved communities in El Salvador.

Working in collaboration with Americares and FUSAL, this effort aims to expand patients' access to a Healthy Future.

In El Salvador, many patients face significant barriers that prevent them from getting the treatments they need. Through this program, we are addressing critical health needs related to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and pain and palliative care. Our goal is to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.

This program joins seven others providing treatments to underserved populations worldwide, and we are proud to have reached our goal of launching eight access to medicines programs by 2025 ahead of schedule.

Programs like this are a testament to our commitment to Health Equity. By working closely with our partners, we deliver customized, localized solutions that truly make a difference. We invite you to read more about how we are bringing essential treatments to patients who otherwise wouldn't have them: https://ow.ly/RvWN50SR0gp

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Teva Pharmaceutical on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Teva Pharmaceutical
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/teva-pharmaceutical
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Teva Pharmaceutical



