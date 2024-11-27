BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The pound advanced to a 1-week high of 1.2693 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 1.1180 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.2564 and 1.1119, respectively.The pound recovered to 191.88 against the yen, from an early 1-1/2-month low of 190.67.The pound rose back to 0.8333 against the euro.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 1.13 against the franc, 196.00 against the yen and 0.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX