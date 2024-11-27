BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The franc fell to a 2-day low of 1.1180 against the pound and a 1-1/2-month low of 170.97 against the yen, off its early highs of 1.1119 and 172.82, respectively.The franc edged down to 0.9323 against the euro.The currency is likely to locate support around 1.13 against the pound, 167.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX