WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported the presence of bird flu virus in a commercial meat duck flock in Tulare County, involving 96,900 birds, on November 21.Later, the officials confirmed bird flu outbreak in a flock of 538,600 commercial table egg layer pullets in Merced County.In the past one month, the department has reported 248 cases of bird flu in dairy cattle in California.Besides the U.S., the bird flu outbreak has also severely affected the farms in Canada, where presence of the virus was reported in commercial poultry farms located in Abbotsford and British Columbia.Talking about the widespread transmission of bird flu, Dr. Marcela Uhart, a wildlife veterinarian with the University of Cal-Davis' One Health Institute, warned earlier, 'We are in a soup of virus. I mean, there's virus everywhere around us at this point.''This virus is circulating left and right in mammals and in birds, as far as we can tell, some of them are not showing any signs of disease,' she added, as per The Independent.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to the people is low. However, the health experts have advised people to wear appropriate protective gear while working in farms, and seek medical attention immediately, in case they develop any symptoms.