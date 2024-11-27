WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Health and Human Services announced a new rule allowing people with HIV to receive liver and kidney transplants from people infected with the same virus.'This new policy is a significant step forward in expanding access and reducing wait times for life-saving organ transplants for people with HIV,' said Carole Johnson, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration.The new rule comes as several studies, including a study published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, have claimed that organ transplant between HIV-positive individuals is safe and effective.Moreover, the studies demonstrated that outcomes for 'kidney transplants between donors and recipients with HIV compared to transplants from donors without HIV to recipients with HIV' are the same.'This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expanding the organ donor pool and improving outcomes for transplant recipients with HIV,' said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX