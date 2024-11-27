WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to healthcare experts, taking a short stroll after eating can really improve the digestion system, and increase the energy level.'People can start with what they can do, a five-minute walk, and they can build on it,' Nicholas Fischer, a registered dietitian for MedStar Health, advised.The dietitian added that the quick walk would also control the blood sugar levels and increase the circulation of nutrients.'You're getting that blood pumping, you're giving your body a chance to circulate nutrients,' Fischer said. 'If you sit on the couch all day, you're more likely to be stiff and tired whereas if you get up, your body is more ready and able to move.'Dr. Chris Damman, a UW Medicine gastroenterologist, recommended that walking within 30 minutes of a meal is extremely beneficial, especially after eating an oversized meal.'Walking after a meal is super healthy in the sense that it will keep your blood sugar down. It also keeps it from spiking and activates your muscles, brings all that sugar into the muscles to use that sugar up instead of storing it in fat cells,' Damman explained.The experts stressed that walking for even five minutes could improve metabolic health.'If people have a consistent walking routine or habit, they likely have other healthy habits that have a compounding interest effect,' Fischer added.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX