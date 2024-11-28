Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Delivery of Electric Vans to FedEx

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced it has delivered two demonstration delivery vans to two FedEx Delivery Service Partners ("DSPs"), including Dreaming Green Corp. in Connecticut.

These mid-roof electric delivery vans will be put into service to deliver packages to homes and businesses in Connecticut.

Dreaming Green Corp.'s owner Nelson Pinhancos emphasized the immediate cost savings Envirotech electric delivery vans are expected to deliver to his business. "We are excited to begin testing the Envirotech electric delivery van. We estimate a monthly savings of $1,800 in fuel and maintenance costs. And the fact we will be generating zero emissions while serving our customers is something we are proud of as a company."

With the average price per gallon of gasoline in Connecticut higher than $3.00, and the average price of diesel fuel at nearly $3.70, the combination of fuel savings, maintenance savings, and environmentalism make the choice of Envirotech electric delivery vehicles an easy one for business owners whose companies are reliant on fleets of vehicles for their livelihood.

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, emphasized how Envirotech's electric vehicles were created to address the needs of business owners. "Envirotech is proud to serve business owners from California to Connecticut as we help them reduce their operating costs and increase their on-time delivery performance. First mile, last mile delivery companies know how impactful monthly saving of one to two thousand dollars per vehicle is for their bottom line. And successful deliveries with no emissions are a mark of pride for every owner of an Envirotech vehicle."

Dreaming Green Corp.'s owner Nelson Pinhancos added: "We expect this test program to be a success. And we look forward to then scaling up our Envirotech electric fleet. Other FedEx DSPs have already shown interest in joining us."

PLUGD, the electric vehicle financing company, introduced Dreaming Green Corp. and other FedEx DSPs to Envirotech. As such companies scale their electric fleets, PLUGD provides financing, ownership, and leasing options to them.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

