MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash consumer prices from Germany and Spain and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Thursday.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer prices data for November. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.3 percent from 1.8 percent in October.At 4.00 am ET, monetary aggregates data from the euro area is due. M3 is forecast to grow 3.4 percent on year in October after rising 3.2 percent in September.In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue business and consumer sentiment data.At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey data.At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's preliminary consumer and harmonized prices for November. Inflation is forecast to rise to 2.3 percent from 2.0 percent in October.