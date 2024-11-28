BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced the inclusion of AUGTYRO (repotrectinib) in China's National Reimbursement Drug List for ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. The company also shared additional updates regarding the reimbursement list.The company said it looks forward to launching AUGTYRO by the end of 2024. The company now has six products included in the National Reimbursement Drug List.AUGTYRO (repotrectinib) is included in the NRDL for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).NUZYRA (omadacycline) is renewed for its intravenous (IV) formulation for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).QINLOCK (ripretinib) is renewed for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors in the all-comer setting.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX