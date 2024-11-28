AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic in November, as they were more positive about expected business activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The producer sentiment index rose to -1.8 in November from -3.2 in October. However, the latest score is still slightly below the long-term average of -1.3.Producers were more positive about expected production in the coming three months, and they were less negative about finished product inventories. Meanwhile, their assessment regarding order position weakened.The survey revealed that confidence improved in more than half of the most important sectors of industry. Manufacturers in the electrical and machinery industry were the most positive in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX