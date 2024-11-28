BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales continued to decline in October, though at a slower pace, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.The volume of retail sales fell 1.0 percent annually in October, following a 4.4 percent drop in September. Sales have been falling since October 2022.The decline in the volume of retail trade turnover in October was mainly due to grocery stores, as their turnover volume decreased by 4 percent from last year. Meanwhile, sales of manufactured goods showed a renewed increase of 3.0 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales recovered strongly by 5.7 percent in October versus a 5.3 percent decrease a month ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX